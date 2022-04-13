Maruti Suzuki Testing Toyota’s Yaris Cross: What’s Cooking?

We recently reported how Toyota and Maruti are jointly developing mid-size crossovers to compete with the Hyundai Creta. Notably, both the cars will feature similar mechanicals such as a hybrid powertrain. Speaking of hybrid crossovers, Maruti seems to be testing Toyota’s Yaris Cross which has now been spotted on Indian roads. This sparks rumors of the Indian carmaker launching the Yaris Cross as a rebadged Maruti. Let’s take a look at the possibilities:

What’s cooking?

As mentioned before, Maruti and Toyota are developing their own version of a mid-size SUV. In the past, we’ve seen Toyota depend on Maruti for new products in the case of cars such as the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser. However, Toyota will be taking charge of the development of these SUVs. There is a possibility of Maruti using the Yaris Cross to test the equipment and technology which will feature in its YFG crossover. Launching the Yaris Cross as a rebadged Maruti would not make any sense considering that it will clash with the YFG and the S-Cross.

Toyota Yaris Cross: a close look

The Yaris Cross is slotted below the C-HR, giving the Japanese automaker a model in the popular segment. It rides on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, which also underpins the company’s new Yaris compact hatchback. In terms of dimensions, the new Yaris Cross carries over the supermini’s wheelbase measuring 2560 millimeters (100.8 inches) while featuring longer overhangs, increasing the overall length by 240 mm (9.4 inches) to 4180 mm (164.5 inches).

It’s also 20 mm (0.8 inches) wider and 90 mm (3.5 inches) taller than the Yaris while remaining significantly smaller than the aforementioned C-HR. The Yaris Crossover comes with 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin is a nice place to be in the Yaris cross, given its sophisticated and comfortable feel. The SUV gets a TFT color LCD multi-information display. All models come equipped with Display Audio (DA) and DCM as standard features. Smartphone applications and other functions can be linked with SmartDeviceLink and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

On the security and safety technologies front, Toyota Safety Sense, the company’s newest active safety package, comes as a standard feature. It includes Toyota Teammate Advanced Park, an advanced driving support system, including Full-Speed Range Radar Cruise Control that supports driving behind another car, and an Adaptive Hi-beam System (AHS).