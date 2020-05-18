Maruti Suzuki Delivers Over 5,000 Cars After Resuming Operations

Having resumed operations as per the directives issued by the authorities, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days. The Company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country.

These SoPs ensure the highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees. With the SoPs in place over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them will abide by the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines. The carmaker has issued some key SOPs for dealerships where the workshop staff has been trained rigorously on new guidelines on safety and hygiene measures for the safety of customers and themselves. More than 80,000 staffs have been trained on safety guidelines.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Resumes Production At Gurugram Facility

How Do Workshops Function Now?

The workshop staff will be thoroughly monitored for their health as their safety and well-being are of paramount importance. This will also ensure the customer’s safety since the workshop staff is the frontline interface. All workshop staffs have been recording their health parameters through a dedicated wellness app. This app works in conjunction with the Government of India’s Aarogya Setu app to track the health status of all workshop staff.

Keeping in mind customer safety, the service staff have been trained to always wear protective safety gear and greet customers with Namaste instead of handshakes. The sanitization of the car keys and vehicles will happen at both the pickup and drop by the associate. To ensure safety and hygiene in operations necessary changes have been incorporated in more than 20 operational processes in the customer and vehicle journey during service at the workshop. The service advisors will follow strict caution and use disposable seat cover, steering cover and gear lever knob before sitting in the car. The vehicle and key will again be disinfected before handing over to the customer while maintaining social distance at all times.

Speaking on the start of showroom activities for customers, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favourite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles.”

He added, “On behalf of Maruti Suzuki, I would like to appeal to all citizens to strictly follow the health advisories and guidelines issued by government. I am confident that together we will emerge stronger.”