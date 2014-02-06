Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT Auto Gear Shift Explained: Auto Expo 2014

Maruti Suzuki introduced Celerio with the all new Auto Gear Shift transmission here today. Given the importance Suzuki attaches to Indian market, the new technology premiered in India while it may follow in other global markets.

Auto Gear Shift is Suzuki’s newly developed automated manual transmission (AMT), equipped with the Intelligent Shift Control Actuator, an electric-hydraulic actuator that automatically performs clutch and shift operations. Auto Gear Shift combines the actuator and controller and directly mounts them in the transmission in order to unify the working components.

This permits synchronised control over the clutch, shifting, and engine for smoother gear changes. As well as bringing together the advantages of both manual and automatic transmissions, shifting time is shortened compared to conventional AMTs.

Salient Features

a) Excellent fuel efficiency: As the basic structure is manual transmission, its fuel efficiency is equivalent to manual transmission. Also, optimal gearshift operation controlled by the computer helps improve fuel efficiency.

b) Easy driving: Because clutch pedal and gearshift operations by the driver are not necessary, and thanks to the creep function at the start, Auto Gear Shift makes driving easy even when parking and during traffic congestion.

c) Fun driving:; Manual mode can be selected to enjoy driving, enabling the driver to shift gears at will, just like manual transmission. Delivers fun driving from the synergetic effect with direct drive feeling of a manual transmission.

Knowing Auto Gear Shift

The gear box is neatly labelled where “N” stands for Neutral, “D” is for Drive, “R” denotes Reverse, “M” means Manual mode. In Manual mode, there are options of “+” to upshift gears and “-” which is used to downshift the gears.

Switching on

Ensure car is in neutral. Brake pedal is pressed. Crank on the engine (if the car is not in Neutral and brake pedal is not pressed, the car will not start. This is to ensure safety)

Drive Mode

The user presses the brake pedal and puts the gear lever in Drive ‘D’ position. The car sets in motion by virtue of Creep function with the release of brake.

The speed of car can be changed by pressing or releasing the accelerator pedal as per requirement.

In Drive “D” mode the most appropriate gear is automatically selected by the Auto Gear Shift system, based on the operation of the accelerator pedal and vehicle speed. With the increase in speed, the car moves up to a higher gear, highest being the 5th gear.

Optimum vehicle performance and fuel economy is obtained by smoothly/ lightly pressing and releasing the accelerator pedal. Aggressive pressing of the accelerator pedal will result in gear shifting at higher engine RPM which may adversely impact the fuel economy.

Manual Mode

To add to the flexibility, this Auto Gear Shift transmission also offers a Manual mode. For shifting to Manual mode, one has to simply shift the gear lever to “M” position.

Gear shifting is achieved by pushing the lever to the “+”and “-” for upshifting and downshifting respectively. Even while driving, the drive mode can be shuffled between “D” and “M” modes.

Stopping the car

Pressing the brake reduces the speed of the car. The gears shift down automatically. When the vehicle comes to a complete halt, press the brake pedal and shift the lever to “N”, Neutral.

It is crucial to check position of gear in the display on the instrument cluster to ensure it is in Neutral. Switch off engine and engage parking brake.