Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Leaked!

Now that the next-gen Celerio is launched, Maruti-Suzuki will be focussing on its next major product, the Baleno facelift. The facelifted Baleno is set to feature extensive changes inside and out which may convince you into thinking that it will be an all-new generation! Surprisingly, the facelifted Baleno has been leaked completely undisguised. Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the current one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminium belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights.

Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. The lower half of the front bumper features a wide front air damn with inserts for the fog lamps on either side. The side profile will be more or less similar to the current Baleno. One can notice the blacked out ORVMs and door handles which indicate that this is the base variant. The rear features new L-shaped taillamps and a new tailgate. The bumper has been reworked as well.

Interior

In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is going to be completely reprofiled. Expect some new upholstery and the use of new materials across the cabin. The dashboard features an aluminium insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the centre console. The centre console now houses an all-new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is expected to feature a different U.I. when compared to the current smart play system which Maruti Suzuki offers.

The A/C vents get the silver treatment as well. The automatic climate control unit seems to be an all-new one as well. The steering wheel is a direct lift from the Swift and it houses the telephony, audio and cruise control buttons. The instrument cluster will also be different from the current Baleno and it will feature a colour MID. Some of the features expected in the new Baleno are Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, auto-dimming IRVM and connected car tech.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno will continue to offer the same petrol engines as the current version. The 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other engine is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated VVT engine which produces 83hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.