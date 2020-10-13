Maruti Suzuki Alto Celebrates Two Decades Of Being A Bestseller

After a recent achievement of crossing the 40 lakh sales mark, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is celebrating two decades of being a bestseller. Over the years, the Alto has been continually transformed to offer more to the customer as it continues to be the most popular choice for first-time car buyers.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has undergone multiple changes and upgrades in the last 2 decades which have made it more contemporary, feature-loaded and aligned to the evolving needs of the customer. The winning proposition for Alto is its unique blend of easy manoeuvrability, high fuel-efficiency and low cost of acquisition. The entry-level car offers premium features such as touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system, ABS with EBD, Dual-tone interiors, Dual airbags etc, to the aspiring car buyers.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has ranked as the No.1 selling car in the last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition. Also, today, resonates with over 40 lakh delighted customers, thanks to its magnetic brand positioning. Alto has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for first-time buyers. We’ve seen that nearly76% of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84%for the current year. Today brand Alto is aptly positioned as ‘Desh Ki Shaan’, as it instils a strong emotion of pride amongst its 40 lakh customer base, a feat unmatched by any other car in India”

Alto was launched in the year 2000, and by 2004 it had already become India’s no.1 selling car. By 2008, Alto reached the milestone of being a part of 10 lakh happy customers families. The next milestone of 20 lakh sales was crossed in 2012, followed by 30 lakhs in 2016. Recently in August 2020, Maruti Suzuki Alto crossed the remarkable 40 lakh sales figure. The unparalleled mass acceptance of Alto has helped it emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment every year since the past 16 years. Alto enjoys massive popularity across the length and breadth of the country and continues to put the majority of India behind wheels.

In FY 19-20, 59% of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62% for the current year. Positioned as ‘The Pride of India’, Maruti Suzuki Alto has made its mark in international markets as well. It has been exported to over 40 countries including markets in Latin America, Africa and South Asia. Alto was also India’s first BS6 compliant entry-level car with modern aero-edge design and complying with latest safety features including crash and pedestrian safety regulation. Maruti Suzuki’s efforts in improving efficiency ensure that India’s most popular car remains cost-effective with a certified fuel-efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG. Maruti Suzuki Alto is offered in Petrol and factory-fitted CNG option and is sold through Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA sales network of 2,390 dealer sales outlets across 1900 cities.