Maruti e Vitara Launching on 2 December: Will This Be India’s Most Affordable Long-Range EV SUV?

Maruti has finally put an end to all the waiting. After months of delays and endless speculation, the company has confirmed that the prices of its first-ever electric SUV for India, the Maruti e Vitara, will be revealed on 2 December 2025. This marks a big moment for the brand as it steps into the EV space for the first time.
For months, we kept seeing test cars on the road and hearing small production updates. Now everything is finally clear – the e Vitara is set to become the first of four electric models Maruti will launch by 2030.
The car is already being built at Maruti’s Gujarat plant. The company has even exported the first batch of 6,000 cars to Europe and the UK, which shows that the product is ready and already rolling out. For India, Maruti will offer the SUV in 10 colour choices and three variants. The exact variant details are expected to be shared at launch.
Simple Look at the Main Highlights
Here is an easy breakdown of what the e Vitara brings:
- Two battery pack options: 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh
- Single electric motor (FWD) for both versions
- Up to 500 km claimed range on a full charge
- Fast charging from 0-80% in about 50 minutes
- 10 colour choices for India
- Three variants to choose from
Maruti says the SUV is built to be practical and simple to use–something Indian buyers always expect from the brand.
Feature Highlights
The feature list is quite long, but here are the important things most buyers will care about:
- Level 2 ADAS for safer highway driving
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- Electric sunroof
- LED projector headlamps
- Multiple drive modes
- Suzuki Connect connected features
- TPMS (tyre pressure monitor)
- Seven airbags
- 10-way power driver seat
The cabin will be modern and clean, with many comfort features that we don’t usually expect from Maruti. The brand clearly wants its first EV to feel premium.
More About the Powertrain
Maruti will offer the e Vitara with two battery sizes. The smaller 48.8kWh pack is meant for people who drive more inside the city. The larger 61.1kWh option will suit people who travel more on highways. Both versions use a single motor with front-wheel drive.
Maruti claims the car will offer around 500 km of driving range, which is quite a strong number for a first electric model from the company. Fast charging should also reduce charging anxiety, as going from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes makes it easy to top up during a break.
Why This Launch Matters
Maruti has been late to the EV race in India. Other brands like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG already have electric models on sale. With the e Vitara, Maruti is finally entering the space with a product designed for mass adoption. It’s not trying to be flashy. It’s built to be practical, reliable, and comfortable-just like most Maruti cars.
Conclusion
The Maruti e Vitara arrives at the perfect moment. People want more EV choices, and Maruti wants to make electric cars easy for everyone. The battery options, long range, features, and simple design make it a strong first step. Now, all eyes are on 2 December 2025 – once the prices are revealed, we’ll finally know how competitive this new electric SUV really is.