Honda Amaze 2025 Gets 5-Star BNCAP Rating — Huge Safety Boost Makes It a Top-Sedan Pick!

Honda Amaze has just raised the bar in the compact sedan category. The latest third-generation Amaze has been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP and achieved a full five-star rating for AOP and four stars for COP, which puts it on par with its closest rival, the Maruti Dzire, as one of the safest compact sedans in India.
Key Safety Scores:
- Adult Occupant Protection: 28.33/32
- Child Occupant Protection: 40.81/49
Tested on all V, VX, and ZX variants (Manual and CVT)
The Amaze performed well in all major crash tests. Coming to details, in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Amaze performed with 14.33/16, offering good protection for the driver and passenger. In the side movable barrier test, the Amaze received 14/16, with the driver’s chest receiving marginal protection. The side pole impact test was rated OK. Further, in the Child Safety test, the dynamic test received a score of 23.81/24, while the CRS installation received full marks at 12/12.
Standard Safety Features on all Variants:
- Six airbags (driver, passenger, side, curtain)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Seat belt reminders
- Pedestrian protection system
- Side head protection with curtain airbags
Mid-spec Amaze adds:
- Parking camera (rear)
- Blind-spot monitoring
Top-spec Amaze also gets ADAS Advanced Driver Assistance System for added peace of mind on the road.
Honda has ensured that the Amaze can protect you in a crash but also helps prevent accidents with modern safety tech.
Engine & Performance:
- 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine
- 90 hp and 110 Nm torque
- Five-speed manual or CVT option
- Paddle shifters available w/ CVT
- Improved suspension gives better comfort and ride.
Design & Comfort:
- New premium styling with LED headlights & dual-tone wheels
- Gloss black hexagonal grille and tasteful chrome accents
- Six vibrant colour options
- Spacious cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents and PM 2.5 filter
- Free-standing 8-inch touchscreen, now with 6-speaker audio
- Wireless charging and connected car tech
The new Honda Amaze is an affordable yet highly safe and feature-packed sedan with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 7.41 lakh under new gst regime
In a nutshell, the Honda Amaze brings together modern safety, smart features, and comfort. The 5-star AOP and 4-star COP ratings guarantee tranquility of mind for adults and children alike. The compact sedan is stylish, roomy, and well-endowed, making it an exemplary choice for Indian families who give importance to safety, value, and modern technology.
Conclusion
If you are looking for a safe, reliable, and modern compact sedan, the new Honda Amaze is an intelligent choice. It is a direct rival of the Maruti Dzire and now proves that it can match or even exceed expectations in safety, thus becoming a top choice in 2025 for Indian buyers.