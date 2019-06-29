Make Way For The Future, 3 EVs To Be In Indian Showrooms Before 2020

There is no doubt that electric cars are the way forward from now. However, in India, and even in most parts of the World, the infrastructure required to support these cars is nowhere close to how it is for ICE-powered cars. However, things seem to gaining steam and the Government too is pushing for the cause of EVs. Maybe this is why we have quite a few promising EVs coming our way before the end of this year. Read ahead to know more about these cars.

Hyundai Kona

Seen plying on our roads quite a few times already, the Kona electric SUV will be the first amongst many more full-fledged EVs we see in the market. Scheduled to be out by next month, Hyundai will bring the car to India via the CKD route to keep the price tag low. Sold internationally with two battery packs, the Indian market is very likely to get the 39 kW battery pack which packs up enough juice for a journey of 312 km. This car would be joined by another car in the same segment rather soon, let us talk about that car next.

MG eZS

With the launch of the Hector out of the way, MG has already begun working on its second car for the Indian market, the eZS. This all-electric compact SUV would be manufactured locally, at the Halol plant of MG Motor, which could give a price advantage over the Kona. The SUV is currently on a journey across various terrain and conditions India has to offer, after which it will eventually make its way to showrooms by December of 2019. Just like the Hector, the eZS too will come with the connectivity suite, with a large touchscreen at the centre and internet connectivity and will be the first locally produced global EV in the Indian market.

Audi E-Tron

While cars like the eZS and the Kona will appeal to the masses, the E-Tron would be the choice of the rich enthusiasts. To be offered as a completely built unit, the E-Tron would attract a price tag of more than a crore of rupees. That may sound like a lot, but the E-Tron is no ordinary car, it comes with a 95 kWh battery pack which offers a range of more than 400 km as per the WLTP cycle. Moreover, the passengers inside will be surrounded in a luxurious environment, something you would expect from the four-ringed badge up front. This car too would be making its way to showrooms before the end of 2019.