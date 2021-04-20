Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Cargo Vehicle Crosses 1,000 Unit Sales Milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that its popular Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) has crossed the sales milestone of 1,000 units. In just six months of its launch, Mahindra Treo Zor has become India’s number 1 selling electric cargo and has garnered a market share of 59% in its category. Launched in October 2020, Mahindra Treo Zor disrupted the three-wheeler cargo market in India with best-in-class features and its ability to offer higher savings to its customers.

More details

Mahindra Treo Zor as a last-mile delivery Electric Vehicle (EV) is built on the tried and tested electric three-wheeler platform, Treo. The entire Treo platform is designed and developed in India and the Treo Zor is the youngest offering in the company’s electric three-wheeler portfolio.

It is noteworthy that Mahindra Treo Zor was awarded the coveted ‘Best SCV of the year’ at the recently held 12th edition of Apollo CV Awards. The Treo Zor impressed the jury on the crucial parameters of innovation, market relevance, price and the total cost of ownership of the vehicle amongst others. Mahindra’s youngest EV offering is a run-away success for the company and is accelerating India’s EV adoption one delivery at a time.

Additionally, Mahindra Treo range of electric three-wheelers has crossed a sales milestone of 8,000 units and is being sold in over 400 districts across the country. Cumulatively, the Treo range has covered a distance of over 40 million kms on Indian roads saving 2,200 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions equivalent to planting 1 lakh trees required to absorb the same emissions.

Official statement

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India’s shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading eCommerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment.”