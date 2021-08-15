Mahindra Inaugurates Its SUV proving Track!

Mahindra is on a roll with the unveiling of the XUV700. We all are aware of how extensively the XUV700 was tested with numerous tests all around the country. Of course, Mahindra has done their best to fine-tune the SUV and left no stone unturned. So much so that they have now inaugurated a proving track for their current and future SUVs. Let’s take a look at the details of this 545-acre track.

The Mahindra SUV Proving track in detail

The proving track is one of the biggest of its kind to be owned by an OEM in India. Built over 454 acres of land, the project was taken up by L&T and designed by IDIADA, (Institut d’Investigació Aplicada de l’Automòbil – Institute for Applied Automotive Research). The track will also house a 4×4 center where the Mahindra team will innovate on creating solutions for 4×4 vehicles. In 2022, the track will also be opened for off-road enthusiasts where they can take part in events. The track is just 55 km away from the Mahindra Research Valley where all Mahindra SUVs are developed.

The MRV engineers can now extensively test the product and also ready them for homologation (Govt. Certification) in this custom-made facility. Veluswamy R., Chief of Global Product Development said, “The brand-new Proving Track compliments and completes MRV where our products are conceived. It is a dream come true for everyone involved in the product development process within Mahindra. It’s a driver’s paradise designed to shape powerful and desirable machines.” The track features many purpose-built sections that can be used to test out the various parameters of vehicles.

These include a Zero percent slope High Speed test track with a 43.7-degree parabolic banking for higher neutral speed testing. On the straight high-speed road, vehicles can reach over 200 kph. There is also a braking pad with 6 different surfaces, and dry and wet tracks are built to test braking, ABS, ESP and TCS. MSPT has been developed with an investment of Rs 510 crore and is built over 454 acres of land at Cheyyar SIPCOT Industrial Area. All in all, it seems like there are exciting times ahead for Mahindra and we expect the track to see a lot of action soon considering that Mahindra has a slew of launches lined up for the future