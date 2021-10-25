Mahindra Develops Special Seat For XUV700 After Paralympian’s Request To Anand Mahindra

Before the official debut of the Mahindra XUV700 shook the Indian automotive industry, Anand Mahindra, the Bossman announced a special edition XUvV700 for our golden athlete Neeraj Chopra. Anand Mahindra, being the man that he is, also promised to deliver spanking new XUV700s to Paralympian Sumit Antil as well, who also won a gold in the Javelin throw. But the reason why we have assembled here today is because of Deep Malik, India’s first woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. She made a request to several carmakers like Mahindra, MG Motor and Tata Motor, asking them to develop a special seat to make ingress and egress easier for people who find it a big challenge.

Mahindra XUV700 Special Seat

Deepa Malik recently posted a video on her Instagram handle that showcases that Anand Mahindra had actually paid serious heed to her special request. Mahindra’s engineers have incorporated a special seat inside the XUV700 that can be controlled by a remote and also comes with a hydraulic mechanism that makes ingress and egress a lot easier than the stock SUV.

This is what she had to say in her caption – “Don’t miss the laughter and cheer on my face.Thank you Anand Mahindra @mahindra_auto for understanding my @twitter India post reaching out for inclusive assistance in vehicles. Just in few weeks here I am at MRV with your research team and happy to see the ongoing work. You are a man of your words. This is #IndiaAt75 @narendramodi ji”

Mahindra XUV700 – Bookings and deliveries

Mahindra recently announced that it has clocked 65000 bookings for the XUV700 in two weeks since its commencement on 7th October 2021. The deliveries for Petrol variants will start from 30th October 2021 and Diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November. Mahindra has partnered with one of the top 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process.

The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, the quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints. The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting 27th October 2021 for both petrol and diesel variants. This date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario.