Mahindra Collaborates With Blu Smart To Provide An Eco-Friendly Cab Service In Delhi/NCR

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mahindra partnered with Blu Smart, ride-hailing service, to help launch a new unique, connected, all-electric ride-sharing service in India. To inaugurate this event, Mahindra eVerito sedans were flagged off in New Delhi by Chief Guest Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. As a part of this strategic partnership, Blu Smart Mobility will induct around 70 Mahindra eVerito premium sedans in the first phase of its all-electric programme, across Delhi/ NCR including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. In the future, Blu Smart will add more than 500 Mahindra eVeritos into its all-electric ride-sharing fleet by the end of April 2020 and further expand the service to other cities, such as Mumbai and Pune.

To further boost the charging infrastructure, Blu Smart has strategically installed around 15 charging points in Delhi/NCR which in turn has helped the eVerito to travel more than 180 kilometres in a day. Blu Smart has also been able to achieve a range of about 187 kms on a single charge with its premium Mahindra eVerito fleet on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. 50 more charging points are planned to be operational by the end of August 2019. This includes setting up charging points on all major National Highways such as Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh.

Delhi/NCR citizens will now be able to book all-electric rides using the Blu Smart Mobility app, which is available for download on Android devices and will be launching soon on Apple devices too. Within the first year of operations, this service has the potential to save over 2,200 metric tons of CO2 emissions in the National Capital Region, which is equivalent to planting over 10,000 trees. In addition to the environmental benefits, Mahindra Electric Vehicles (EVs) come fully loaded with Next Generation Mobility (NEMO) connected features that help fleet operators, such as Blu Smart to optimize their fleet usage.

Speaking at the flag off in New Delhi, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra’s electric vehicles have already crossed the landmark figure of 130 million electric kilometres, which in turn has helped to save over 11,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions across the country. Today, we are proud to flag off our zero-emissions, all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans and make them available on the Blu Smart App. This marks another big step forward in the electric mobility revolution in India. Our partnerships with fleet operators are aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the country, helping bring a positive change in consumer’s daily commutes.”

Punit K Goyal, Co-Founder, Blu Smart, said, “Today’s announcement is the first step towards transforming the way Delhi will commute. Blu Smart is bringing together the world’s most innovative mobility concepts under a single mobility platform – RideSharing, CarSharing and SharedCharging. We are delighted to induct Mahindra eVerito to our ridesharing fleet and are committed to having 500 Mahindra eVerito premium electric sedans in our fleet by April 2020. By August 2019, we will have 65 charging stations in the National Capital which will be strategically located based on traffic-heavy routes.”

Mr Goyal further added, “We soon plan to commence long-distance intercity all-electric rides. Globally, the key mobility trends are Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric and combining them in a comprehensive package will drive a true smart mobility revolution. Blu Smart aims to transform cities by providing the most convenient and sustainable mobility solutions.”