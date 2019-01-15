Locally Assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India At An Introductory Price

The all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been launched in India. Announced in October 2018, the entry of the Ninja ZX-6R was announced with a month’s time allocated to pre-book the motorcycle. Now, the bike maker has announced introductory pricing for the ZX-6R at Rs. 10,49,000 (Ex-Showroom). According to Kawasaki, a significant change in the price is imminent. Those who pre-booked the bike will start getting deliveries from February 2019 onwards. Like the Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India as a single seater motorcycle. For new booking and delivery related information, customers can visit their nearest Kawasaki dealers.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc inline four motor which cranks out 130 PS @ 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm at 11,000 rpm. All that power is channeled to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. Tipping the scales at 196 kilos, the ZX-6R’s fuel tank can hold 17 litres of fuel. Based on a pressed-aluminium perimeter frame, suspension duties on the 2019 Ninja ZX -6R are handled by Showa’s separate function – big piston front forks, which offer a broad line of adjustability. A 3-mode traction control system, two riding modes and an adjustable Uni-trak rear suspension system are linked to Bridgestone’s latest BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tyres – 120/70 section front and 180/55 rear. The ZX -6R also gets Kawasaki’s intelligent ABS system which governs dual, 4-piston monobloc front calipers which bite into 310 mm discs.

The India-spec Ninja ZX-6R packs features like KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lockBrake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, and KQS (KawasakiQuick Shifter). The high-grade instrumentation has newly added features in fuel gauge and remaining range function. Apart from this, it has also a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd said, “We are happy to introduce Ninja ZX-6R, which has done remarkably well in World SSP racing competitions. It not only had good number of pole positions, but also won the championship twice in last four years. While the Ninja ZX-6R is performing well in various international racing competitions, we are sure our customers in India will enjoy riding this supersport bike. After pre-booking announcement, we have received overwhelming response with excellent number of bookings. We are confident and positive about the performance of our Ninja ZX-6R in the Indian market.”