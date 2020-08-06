Limited Edition Toyota Fortuner TRD Launched

An updated Toyota Fortuner which has already gone on sale in Thailand is on the cards for India. Prior to that, a sporty, limited edition Toyota Fortuner TRD has gone on sale. Available in 2WD AT and 4WD AT diesel, both variants are priced at INR 34.98 lakh and INR 36.88 lakh respectively.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to the Fortuner TRD. The Limited Edition is available with a dual-tone exterior, a dual-tone dashboard and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels. Bookings are open from today across the Toyota dealerships in the country.

In addition to the standard features, the new Fortuner TRD offers a range of optional accessories under Special Technology Package which includes features like ‘Head-up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Wireless Smartphone Charger and Welcome door lamp. Also, since personal safety is a top priority, another accessory which is first from Toyota in India is the Air Ionizer.

Mentioned below are the features of the Limited Edition Fortuner TRD:

New Tough & Stylish Features

Dual Tone Roof

Rugged Charcoal Black R18 Alloy wheels

360 Panoramic View Monitor

Auto fold ORVM

Sporty Black and Maroon Leather Seats Interiors with Red Stitch Accents

Dual Tone Dashboard

Illuminated scuffle plate

2.8L, 2755 cm3 [cc] 4-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum torque of 450 Nm @ 1600 – 2400 rpm with maximum output of 130 Kw (177 PS) @ 3400 rpm.

Available with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift.

Automatic Idling Stop/Start Function.

Pitch & Bounce control.

Suspension enhances ride comfort, through straight-line stability, controllability, handle response & advanced damping technology.

Safety & Security features

VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]

7 SRS Airbags

Impact-absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support

Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]

Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row

Front Row: Pretensioner + Force Limiter

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

ABS with EBD

Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock

Emergency Brake Signal

Exterior Features

Stylish Front Bumper and TRD Radiator Grille Garnish

Stylish Rear Bumper Spoiler Iconic Red TRD Logo

Dusk Sensing Bi-Beam LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs

SMART Entry and Push Start/Stop

Illuminated Entry System – Puddle Lamps in ORVM

Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline

LED Rear Combination Lamps

LED Front Fog Lamp

Rear Fog Lamp

Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection

Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators

Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps

Comfort & Convenience

All Cabin wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-patterned Ornamentation

Cruise control

Eco and Power drive modes

Large TFT Multi-Information Display

Navigation Turn Display on MID

Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control

Audio, MID, Tel, Voice Recognition Switches on Steering Wheel

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler

Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches [DVD, BT, USB, Aux-in, 6 Speakers, NAVI, Remote]

Power Back Door Access on SMART Key, Back Door and Driver Control

8-way Driver & Passenger Power Seat

2nd Row: 60:40 Split Fold, Slide, Recline & One-Touch Tumble

3rd Row: One-touch Easy Space-Up with Recline

Park Assist: Back Monitor and Rear Sensors

Commenting on the launch, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “Today, the customers demand more power, performance, safety, features and drive experience from vehicles. They are also seeking a freshness in the look and feel. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion for fulfilling their needs, we have introduced new products, variants and exclusive editions over the years. The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features. An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times. What’s more, the Fortuner TRD is truly exclusive and only limited units are being made available for SUV aficionados in the country