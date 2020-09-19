Langen Two-stroke Motorcycle Pumps Out 75 HP and Weighs Just 114 kg

Stricter emission norms might be necessary for our environment but for a selfish purist, the emission norms have always tried their hand at robbing the fun out of our beloved set of wheels. Even in the current BS6 era, most of the automobiles have gained weight and lost some performance in the process but it isn’t a new thing. It was because of emission norms only that we saw the sad demise of two-stroke motorcycles from our country. But the UK motorcycle industry is all prepared to receive something very exciting, very raw and very two-strokey!

More details

The motorcycle in question here is the Langen two-stroke which was announced in July this year and now, the details have surfaced online. And they are so juicy that you would want to get a petition signed to see one of these beauties here!

Two-stroke Powah!

The motorcycle will be on display at the prestigious Salon Privé later this month. The official unveiling will take place at Blenheim Palace from the 23rd – 26th September. This is the first two-stroke naked motorcycle we’ve seen from any manufacturer for quite some time. Let’s dive into the details and stay there only, where two-stroke motorcycles are still a thing. This two-stroke motorcycle is built around a 250cc V-twin and produces 75bhp and 45Nm of torque. The fuel-injected, ECU-controlled oil-injected bike will rev all the way to 14,500rpm and, because of its low weight, returns a power-to-weight ratio of 660bhp per tonne. The engine is created in Maranello, Italy. Trust Italians to build all things exotic.

Other juicy details

It is not just the engine which is the highlight of this motorcycle as the chassis of the bike is crafted from laser-cut aluminium tubing. To add exclusivity, there are CNC machined parts and carbon fibre splattered here and there. Top-spec Öhlins is mated to a Ktech piggyback rear shock absorber, while braking is taken care of with some juicy looking HEL billet calipers biting down on 320mm disc. The fuel tank is all carbon fibre too.

The Two-Stroke, which is priced from £28,000 plus VAT, is set to enter production next summer with an initial build of 100 motorcycles. A further 150 bikes will be produced the following year. Each engine is built to order and individually numbered to match the motorcycle, while buyers are able to choose from a range of exterior colours, suspension types and wheels. The fit of the bike is tailored to each rider, too.

Chris Ratcliffe, creator of Langen, said: “The company has been founded with the aim of producing motorcycles with a simplicity and purity of days gone by, like the ‘Ton-up boys’ and their Caf racers – yet pushing the limits of modern technology. My dream has always been to create a small piece of British motorcycling history. To be able to launch this special motorcycle under a completely new brand really is a dream come true. The aim is to continue to push boundaries and create more interesting bikes, which we hope will really please people.”

It is pointless to discuss the possibility of the Langen two-stroke landing on our shores. But the thought that it will exist somewhere and will fill the streets with its two-stroke rumble, makes us feel content.