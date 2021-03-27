Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet The 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Bentley is one of those automakers that ooze luxury out of every possible inch of their cars and if Bentleys weren’t quick or ‘speedy’ enough, Bentley has unveiled the Continental GT Speed and for sure, it oozes performance and traditional Bentley luxury. Bentley operates in a different league than many others and this Continental GT Speed is quite a statement.

Design

Starting with how this thing looks, it’s a Bentley and it looks dope. It features a large, signature Bentley grille up front which is blacked-out, to up the overall sporty appeal. The grille is flanked with a signature Bentley headlamp unit. The long bonnet features lines that neatly flow down towards the front fascia. The more you look at the front end, the more you would want to keep looking at it.

On the sides, it strong body lines although the showstopper here is the set of those massive 22” wheels. Just like the front, every cut and body line neatly integrates into the rear of the car as well. The oval, aye or tear-shaped looks sleek and the dual chrome tip exhausts are hard to miss. Also, if you notice closely, a character line, finished in black runs across the sides of this car, flips 90 degrees and runs across the rear of the car and flips a further 90 degs to run through the other side as well. Bentley’s finesse indeed.

The cabin

The cabin of the Continental GT Speed is all that you would expect from a Bentley and more. Black seems to general major consensus for Bentley while designing this car and the cabin is no different. The dash, seats, centre console etc. everything is blacked out with contrasting red touches. It gets all the luxurious goodies in addition to multiple airbags, 360 camera, crash sensors and more.

Specs

Under the hood, sits a massive 6.0L twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 650HP of peak power and a mammoth 900Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox which in tandem, propel this beast from nought-to-100 in 3.5 seconds. That is blimey quick for a Continental GT and so is a top speed of 335 km/hr. The Continental GT Speed gets all-wheel steering that considerably improves the driving dynamics. In addition, it also gets an all-wheel-drive wherein the traction control and torque distribution are recalibrated for each driving mode. This car also gets an electronic rear diff ( eLSD ). All this is further backed up by three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping and the dynamic ride system and is complemented by a stupendous 10-piston brake calliper at the front and 4-pistons at the rear to provide some incredible braking.

It is a Bentley after all so it’s going to drill a hole in your pocket. The official prices aren’t revealed yet but the standard Continental GT starts in India for INR 3.29 crores ( ex-showroom ) and the Continental GT Speed will command a significant premium over the standard version.