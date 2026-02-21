MG’s upcoming hybrid SUV has been spotted testing in India

New test cars on Indian roads always spark curiosity, and this one is no exception. A camouflaged SUV from JSW MG Motor India has been spotted for the first time, which gives a clear hint to something new coming up behind the curtains.
The next SUV is expected to be named MG Starlight 560. It was seen testing near Vadodara, not far from MG’s Halol plant. The test vehicle was running red temporary registration plates, usually a sure sign of official manufacturer testing, not a private or early prototype.
This sighting strongly suggests that local road testing has started in earnest.
Even in heavy camouflage there are a few things that stand out clearly.
- Tall and upright SUV shape
- Boxy proportions with a wide stance
- Split headlamp layout slim lighting elements
- Large alloy wheels
- LED style full width tail lamps
- Strong shoulder line along the sides
In terms of size, the Starlight appears larger than normal midsize SUVs. It appears to be sitting nearer to the upper end of the segment which puts it in direct competition with well known premium SUVs.
In terms of its foundation, the Starlight 560 is expected to ride on MG’s flexible F150 platform. This architecture supports multiple powertrain options, which is important for India.
MG is likely to offer two versions.
- A fully electric version
- A plug in hybrid version
The hybrid model is likely to be of particular importance for India. Global information points to an output of around 197 bhp and 230 Nm which provides a balance between daily efficiency and highway strength. The electric only driving option could be useful for city use, while the engine supports longer trips.
Likely rivals include Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Alcazar.
MG has already stated that it will make most of its sales in the future from new energy vehicles. With testing now under way, a late 2026 launch looks realistic.