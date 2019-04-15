KTM Hikes Prices Of Its Entire Range Of Motorcycles In India

KTM established it’s firm dominance in the Indian motorcycling market in the year 2013 and has been well known for its affordability in terms of price, spares and maintenance. For the kind of performance the brand’s bikes offer, there hasn’t been a proper match, yet, at that price. Said to be getting ready to launch some new motorcycles, KTM has now revised prices of its entire range of motorcycles in India.

Their most recent launch, the KTM Duke 125 was priced at INR 1.18 lakh* when it was introduced a few months ago. The Duke 125 offers the Duke 200’s styling, however, is powered by a less powerful engine. The entry-level KTM motorcycle is now priced at INR 1.24,416*, which is a hike of INR 6,416. This is also the motorcycle which has witnessed the biggest hike in its asking price.

The KTM Duke 200 is now priced at INR 1.61,421*, a hike of INR 2,253* from the earlier price of INR 1.59,168*. The Duke 250, which was earlier priced at INR 1,93,421*, now asks for INR 1,96,672*, an increase of INR 3,251*. One of the most sought after KTM motorcycles, the Duke 390 now asks for INR 2,47, 819*, a hike of INR 4,257* from the earlier INR 2,43,562*. Their fully-faired offerings, the KTM RC 200 is now priced at INR 1,89,990*, a hike of INR 2,252 from the earlier price. The RC 390 is now priced at INR 2,43,490*, INR 2,356 more than the earlier asking.

The price hike is effective from this month itself. KTM hasn’t given any specific reason for the hike other than calling it as annual price revision for the new financial year. On the product front, KTM will launch the much-awaited Adventure 390 this year, along with the Duke 790 streetfighter. The former is an adventure variant of the Duke 390, where both bikes share the same motor and gearbox, however, the Adventure 390 will feature a more comfortable seat, taller suspension, body protection, off-road friendly tyres and provision for luggage.

Some test mules of the motorcycle were spied running alloy wheels, which does appear to be a dampener for folks eagerly waiting for the motorcycle. However, there could be another variant on offer, which offers more hardcore kit with spoke-type wheels. If not that, KTM will do well to at least provide spoke-type wheels as a power part option. The next-gen KTM RCs are also undergoing tests internationally and could come out sometime next year.