Kia Carnival 6-Seater Variant Launched At ₹28.95 Lakh, 9-Seater Variant Discontinued

Kia has been pretty aggressive when it comes to keeping the Carnival MPV fresh. There was a recent feature update and variant rejig to make it much more appealing and now Kia has yet again gone ahead and updated the Carnival lineup with a new variant. Based on the mid Prestige variant, the new 6-seater variant replaces the 9-seater Prestige variant. The 6-seater Prestige variant is priced at ₹28.95 lakh. Let’s see what you get in the new variant.

Carnival Prestige 6-seater: What do you get?

The 6-seater variant is based on the mid-spec Prestige variant. The new 6-seat model gets a larger boot when compared to the 7 and 8 seater variants at 540 litres, which can be expanded up to 1,624 litres with the third row folded down, and up to 2,759 litres by folding down the second row as well. Some of the features of the new variant include LED projector headlamps, LED position lamps, LED tail lamps, LED fog lamps, powered tailgate, dual pane electric sunroof, UV cut front door glass and windshield, second and third-row sunshades, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, roll-over mitigation, cornering brake control, side and curtain airbags, front parking sensors.

Kia Carnival: a quick recap

Coming back to the Carnival, the luxury MPV is being offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9 seats. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats. Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission.

Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel. The Carnival offers Kia’s UVO tech for being a connected car and to offer infotainment. UVO comes with 37 smart features and is being offered free for the initial 3 years.