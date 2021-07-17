Kia Announces Ownership Service Camp For Its Customers

Kia India has announced an ownership service camp for its customers. The ownership camp has been introduced to enhance the service experience and improve the ownership experience of the customers. The camp has been also introduced to ensure the ease and convenience of getting the cars checked for the monsoon season. The camp is aimed at keeping a check on the hygiene and health of the Kia vehicles. Customers can book a service appointment for the same via Kia Link app or Kia website till July 18.

The initiative will offer a 39 point vehicle health check along with complimentary AC fumigation and a free top wash to the vehicles. Customers who opt for the camp will stand a chance to win an exciting prize via a lucky draw at the end of the campaign. The camp aims to provide health check-ups to Kia vehicles post the lockdown and subsequently prepare them for the upcoming monsoon season. Furthermore, keeping in mind the health and safety concerns of the customers. Kia has also ensured that the workshops are hygienic and safe with all the staff being vaccinated. These service camps are a common affair and a service camp for vehicles post lockdown seem to be new. Kia offers three products in India namely the Sonet, Seltos and the Carnival.

Kia’s portfolio

The Sonet is a compact SUV that goes up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport etc. The Sonet comes with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Seltos is a mid-size SUV that goes up against the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Skoda Kushaq. The Seltos offers two petrol and diesel options. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, CVT, DCT and torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Carnival is a full-size MPV that competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta. It comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. All Kia cars come with features like 6 airbags, ESC,TCS, ventilated seats, sunroof and UVO connected car technology.