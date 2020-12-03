Kawasaki India Is Offering Year-end Discounts of Up To INR 50,000

If you were thinking that the festivities were over and discounts are no longer available on vehicles, Kawasaki India has a surprise for you. It looks like the Japanese bikemaker wants to end the year on a good note because well, 2020 didn’t go too well now, did it? Another reason behind these discounts is to lure in more customers in order to clear the stock. These discounts are valid only from 1 Dec to 31 Dec and based on first-come-first-serve criteria.

More details

The discounts are applicable on the entire range of its off-road products that include KLX 110, KLX 140, and KX 100. W800, Vulcan S, Z650 and the Versys 650 can also be availed with discounts.

The KLX 100, KLX 140 and KX 100 can be availed with discounts of up to INR 30K, 40K and 50K respectively. On the other hand, Kawasaki’s retro cruiser W800 can be availed with a discount of up to INR 30K and the Vulcan S can be had with a discount of up to INR 20K. Kawasaki’s 650 twins, the Z650 and the Versys 650 get discounts of up to INR 30K.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R

Kawasaki recently updated the Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR. The bikes get updated hardware, and design which is more of an evolution of the outgoing bike’s appearance rather than something revolutionary. The hardware updates are substantial though and it has all been done to continue the factory team’s dominance in the WSBK series.

The new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition and Ninja ZX-10RR get an all-new aerodynamic body which focuses on function more than form. They get integrated winglets, small and light LED headlights, (much needed) TFT colour instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity. Kawasaki engineers have made several changes to the engine and chassis for 2021. Kawasaki hasn’t revealed power figures officially, however, the ZX-10R now makes 203 PS while the RR version makes a little more as it also runs a 4,000 rpm increased rev limit.

The 998cc in-line four-cylinder 16-valve engine balances power with manageability. Like the older bike, positioning peak torque high up in the RPM range makes it easier for riders to get back on the throttle with confidence, while a strong low-mid range further contributes to acceleration when coming out of corners.