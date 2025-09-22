Kawasaki Cuts Prices on Below-350cc Bikes After GST Rate Drop

Quick Overview
Introduction
There’s good news for bike lovers across India—Kawasaki has announced a price cut on its below-350cc range thanks to the government’s GST 2.0 reforms. Starting 22nd September 2025, customers will pay less not just for motorcycles, but also for spares, accessories, and riding gear. The move makes Kawasaki’s entry-level machines far more accessible and couldn’t have come at a better time with the festive season right around the corner.
More Affordable Entry into Kawasaki
For many riders, Kawasaki’s below-350cc models are the first taste of premium motorcycling. With the new GST rates, that first step just got easier. Buyers can now enjoy:
- Lower upfront prices on bikes.
- Reduced ownership costs with cheaper spares.
- Better value on accessories and riding gear.
It’s not just about getting a motorcycle anymore—it’s about a complete, more affordable ownership experience.
Festive Timing Works in Riders’ Favour
The timing of this price cut is no accident. The festive season is when two-wheeler demand peaks, and Kawasaki is ready to welcome more buyers. The brand has even encouraged early bookings to avoid delivery delays. The revised pricing is set to:
- Spark festive bookings.
- Give buyers more value for money.
- Attract first-time Kawasaki owners chasing their dream bike.
What the Company Says
Sharing his thoughts, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said
“The recent GST rate revision by the Government of India presents an opportunity to
make high-quality motorcycles more accessible to aspiring riders. At India Kawasaki Motors, we
are pleased to announce that the entire benefit of this GST reduction will be directly passed
on to our customers, across our motorcycles, spare parts, apparel, and accessories portfolio.
Our below 350cc range plays a crucial role in introducing new riders to the Kawasaki
brand — a world of cutting-edge engineering, superior performance, and refined design. By
making this segment more affordable, we aim to empower a larger community of enthusiasts to
begin their Kawasaki journey.
This step reinforces our commitment to delivering value to our customers and nurturing
the motorcycling culture in India. We believe this move will not only benefit our customers but
also support the growth momentum of the two-wheeler industry in the country.”
His message makes it clear—this is about more than just sales. It’s about growing India’s biking culture and making Kawasaki ownership a reality for more people.
Beyond Just Motorcycles
The GST benefit doesn’t stop at bikes. Kawasaki has extended the price cuts to:
- Spare parts for everyday maintenance.
- Riding gear like helmets, jackets, and gloves.
- Accessories that add style and utility.
This means customers save not only when buying their bike but also throughout their ownership journey.
Bigger Bikes Get Updated Too
While the spotlight is on the sub-350cc range, Kawasaki confirmed that larger-capacity motorcycles will also get updated prices in line with the new GST rules. So even seasoned riders with bigger machines are set to benefit.
Kawasaki’s Global Edge & Industry Impact
Kawasaki is known worldwide for top-notch engineering, racing pedigree, and standout design. Making its bikes more affordable in India doesn’t just help riders—it also supports the growth of the country’s two-wheeler industry
Conclusion
By passing GST savings directly to customers, Kawasaki has lowered the entry barrier into its world of performance bikes. The move makes below-350cc motorcycles, gear, and spares more affordable, while larger models also get revised prices. Coming right before the festive season, it’s the perfect chance for aspiring riders to finally start their Kawasaki story—one built on passion, performance, and accessibility, with a positive boost for India’s motorcycling culture as a whole.