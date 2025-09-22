Bajaj Pulsar Hattrick Festive Offer: Extra Savings This Season

Quick Highlights
- Full GST benefits passed on for motorcycles under 350cc
- Hattrick Offer includes three benefits: GST savings, zero processing charges, and insurance coverage
- Additional 50% financing benefit adds more value
- Available across India on all Pulsar models
Introduction
This festive season, Bajaj Auto is making it easier for riders to own a Pulsar. Following the recent GST reduction on motorcycles under 350cc, the company has launched the Hattrick Festive Offer.
This offer not only gives buyers the full GST benefit but also adds extra perks. Riders get 1.5 times the GST advantage, zero processing fees on loans, and insurance coverage. It’s a simple way to save money and enjoy a hassle-free buying experience during the festive season.
What the Hattrick Offer Includes
The Hattrick Offer is called so because it gives three benefits in one:
- Full GST Savings – The reduced GST is applied to the bike’s on-road price, lowering upfront cost.
- Zero Processing Charges – No extra fees on financing, making loans simpler.
- Insurance Coverage – Riders are protected from day one with comprehensive insurance.
These three benefits together make buying a Pulsar easier, smarter, and more affordable.
Extra Financing Advantage
Bajaj also offers 50% extra financing support, meaning buyers enjoy 1.5 times the GST benefit.
- Pulsar NS125 ABS: Savings of around ₹12,206 (Delhi)
- Pulsar N160 USD: Savings of around ₹15,759 (Delhi)
This extra benefit makes it easier for both new buyers and returning fans to take home their favorite Pulsar without stretching their budget.
Festive Spirit and Youthful Appeal
The Hattrick Offer matches Bajaj’s campaign, “Duniya Dekhti Hai Tu Dikha”, encouraging riders to stand out and show confidence on the road.
- Nationwide Availability: From Navratri in Gujarat to Durga Puja in West Bengal and Dussehra in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the offer is available across India.
- Practical and Fun: With good boot space and versatile storage, the Pulsar is perfect for daily rides or festive trips.
Bajaj ensures that riders can celebrate the season with style, performance, and savings.
Conclusion
The Bajaj Pulsar Hattrick Festive Offer is more than a discount—it’s a complete package of savings, convenience, and value. With GST benefits, zero processing fees, insurance, and extra financing, owning a Pulsar has never been easier.
For riders seeking performance, style, and real value, this offer is the perfect way to celebrate the festive season with confidence.