Jawa And Yezdi Take Part In ‘The Distinguished Gentleman Ride’

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global motorcycle event raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs. At the core level, it directly resonates with the ‘ride to giveback’ ethos of Jawa & Yezdi brands as well as riders from their ‘Kommuniti’. With Shantanu Naidu leading this year’s DGR in Mumbai on his Yezdi Scrambler, it also gave the brand an opportunity to bring their kommuniti riders together for this ride in order to contribute to the cause that this ride stands for.

Apart from the serious intent of this ride, looking dapper and riding their Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles on the streets of Mumbai (and other major cities in India) was an added motivation for our riders. The brands see themselves constantly contributing to such causes through the spirit of motorcycling and the Kommuniti in the future.

Jawa and Yezdi International Music Festival

Classic Legends, the company behind Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles, is associated with the first-ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF), an initiative led by the Indian Army in the region to promote Ladakh’s local talent, youth, and their love for music. The music festival also aimed to pay tribute to the Heroes who’ve laid down their lives for their motherland. The festival witnessed a line-up of renowned local artists and popular Indian bands and also saw a unique Jawa-Yezdi pop-up display.

After the conclusion of the festival, a fleet of 24 Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles helmed by officers from the Indian Army was flagged off from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial, the highest in the world, to offer a tribute to the bravery of 120 soldiers who fought the Chinese Army in 1962. This occasion was also marked by releasing a special anthem song composed by musician Joi Barua.

Yezdi ‘Trail Attack’ offroad program

Speaking of other events, Yezdi also recently conducted the ‘Trial Attack’ program. ‘Trail Attack’ is an off-road training program for bikers, done in collaboration with Yezdi by Classic legends. The Classic legends is a company that encourages the forgotten motorcycle brands to shine again. And now, the Classic Legends has chosen the Jawa-Yezdi group. In ‘Trail Attack’, Yezdi owners can participate and enjoy the program. In the program, Yezdi owners can fully explore the off-roading capabilities of the Yezdi Motorcycles.