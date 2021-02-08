Jaguar I-Pace To Officially Launch On March 9th

The world has accepted electric vehicles as the future of mobility. All car manufacturers are either busy researching and developing their EVs or have already launched a fully developed electric car for the streets. One such brand is Jaguar Land Rover India, which has successfully created enough hype around its I-Pace SUV, which is scheduled to be launched in India on March 9th. It will be launched through a unique and immersive digital launch event. It will be open to members of the media, customers and fans and enthusiasts of the brand.

More details

A few days back, the first unit of the All-Electric Performance SUV landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country.

Specs and features

The I-Pace will come equipped with a state-of-the-art 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400bhp of power from its two electric motors. Also, to reduce the customer’s stress, these 90 kWh Lithium-ion batteries will come with 8 years or 160,000 km warranty. The I-Pace will be available in three variants — S, SE, and HSE. Out of these, the S variant is supposed to be the entry-level variant, while the HSE is expected to be the top-spec premium model. JLR also claims that the electric-SUV will be fully-loaded, even in the base variant. The standard feature list includes- 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Full LED headlamps and tail-lamps setup, and Jaguar’s ‘InControl’ connected car tech.

Apart from this, the Jaguar I-Pace will also come with a host of other features like 16-way adjustable sports seats, fully digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro interface, touchscreen to control temperature settings and other adjustments, Meridian sound system, 3D surround camera, driver condition monitor system, animated directional indicators, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few.

I-Pace comes with a range of 470 km on a single charge. The Jaguar I-Pace will rival against the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi E-Tron. However, the biggest advantage with the I-Pace will be the JLR’s collaboration with Tata Power, which gives the I-Pace, access to Tata Power’s 200-plus EV charging stations across 23 cities in India. The electric SUV can be charged at any of these stations.

Official statement

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-PACE in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles. I am certain that members of the media, our esteemed customers and fans of the brand will thoroughly enjoy the virtual experience being offered through this unique, futuristic and eclectically designed launch event.”