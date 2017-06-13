Indian Motorcycle Brings In Wheels Of Change To Third IMRG National Ride In Coorg

Indian Motorcycle concluded the third National Ride of Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) in Coorg, Karnataka. The ride was held from 9th-11th June. IMRG members from all across India covered hundreds of kms to be a part of this experience.

Indian Motorcycle brought in ‘Wheels of Change’ for a government school in Galibeedu, where they donated a desktop computer along with raincoats, educational and food items for the students. The IMRG riders then cruised to the Namdroling Monastery, popularly known as the Golden Temple in Coorg among the local residents and tourists.

Seeing the success and popularity of last year’s ‘Indian’s Got Talent’, the company decided to repeat the tradition. The IMRG members recreated the magic by giving performances in singing and dancing which was followed by Smileage Medal of Honour, Dealer Chieftain Awards and various other activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India, said, “We are excited to be in the beautiful town Coorg snuggled in the Western Ghats, and offer unforgettable experience to the IMRG members. This ride allowed the members to explore new terrains and ride along the transition of the landscape from wild grass to coffee plantations. Also, it was a pleasant sight for everyone to see the daunting Indian Motorcycle bikes rolling down the streets of Coorg and thunderous sound of Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine conquering the green terrains of the beautiful hills. I would like to thank all the IMRG members who have joined us from various cities for making the third National Ride a memorable one. I also express my gratitude to all the riders who contributed to bring ‘Wheels of Change’ in girl child education and hope to see many more editions of IMRG rides in future.”