India-Bound 2021 Isuzu MU-X Unveiled In Thailand

Isuzu’s Thailand division has finally revealed the upcoming 2021 Isuzu MU-X. The carmaker has also announced the price of the MU-X, which in INR is roughly Rs. 26.30 lakh for the 1.9 Active AT 2WD base variant, and Rs. 37.45 lakh for the 3.0 Ultimate AT 4WD top-spec model. The Isuzu MU-X will be offered in six color options, which include-Brown Marrakesh Brown, Dolomite White Pearl, Red Etna Red, Bavarian Black Mica, Gray Iceberg Silver, and Bohemian Silver Metallic.

From the images, we can see that the 2021 MU-X isn’t just a facelift or a minor change, compared to its previous-gen. Instead, the all-new MU-X is completely different. It comes with a host of updates and features. The second-generation MU-X rides on the same platform as the new D-Max pick-up. Apart from this, the new MU-X also gets a new engine, chassis, and a bigger, wider body. The SUV measures 4,850 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, and it stands 1,875 mm tall. Also, the MU-X comes with a wheelbase of 2,855 mm and 235 mm ground clearance. When we compared it to the previous model, the new MU-X is 25 mm longer, 10 mm wider, 15 mm taller and the wheelbase has also been increased by 10 mm.

Beneath the hood, lies a 1.9-litre VGS turbo CRDI 16V DOHC diesel engine, that produces 150bhp of power at 3,600 rpm and 350Nm of peak torque at 1,800-2,600 rpm. The new MU-X comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox and it also has a much needed sequential shift with the manual mode. However, there is also a bigger 3.0-litre inline four-cylinder VGS diesel engine, that is capable of producing 190bhp of power at 3,600 rpm and 450Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. This bigger engine comes mated to a six-speed auto gearbox with the 4WD system.

Isuzu Thailand division has also announced that the new MU-X comes with a new body structure, that is made up of ultra-high tensile steel construction and it boasts front and rear ventilated disc brakes along with idling start/stop tech. The upcoming 2021 Isuzu MU-X will showcase a lot of handy features on the exterior, which include- a projector bi-beam LED headlights with LED DRLs, chromed front grille, LED front fog lights, LED tail lamps with the Isuzu’s LED dimmer. The SUV will also come with a pair of 20-inch alloy wheels. On the body, we can see that the MU-X sports- roof rails and silver side steps, a body-coloured rear bumper with a contrasting silver shade, and a powered tailgate.

On the inside, the dashboard features an elegant theme, with the usage of switches for air conditioning controls, instead of dials. The gear selector also gets a glossy, black finish at the top and a leather layering at the bottom. The entire cabin carries a dual-tone brown and black theme with a four-way adjustable steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone auto AC, rear split AC control switch, smart keyless entry, push-button start, 4.2-inch TFT MID, EPB, auto brake hold, second-row 60:40 split. On the safety front, the new MU-X comes with ABS, EBD and BA, ESC, TC, HDC, Terrain Command Shift-on-fly, Automatic High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, six airbags, and an ADAS system on the top-spec model.