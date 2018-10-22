If Hyundai Made a Santro Active, to Take on The Tiago NRG

A new trend seen amongst car manufacturers these days is making crossover variants of their popular hatchbacks. Tata did it to the Tiago, Ford did it to the Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki did it to the Celerio. The raised ground clearance and a much more muscular SUV-like appearance appeal to the Indian buyer. Hyundai has given us a crossover before, called the i20 Active which makes us wonder how will a Santro Active look? Here is a render made by Pratyush Rout featuring a red Santro Active. Please note that this is just a render, Hyundai has not announced if the car will be made. However, if made, it will go against the likes of the Tiago NRG and Celerio X.

The render showcases a raised stance, with a lot of fibre cladding on the body. The front end of the car is also given more of the black cladding. The front grille and headlight get some of the same material in the surrounding areas. The side profile will be highlighted by black door handles, which add to the crossover look. Following the same theme, even the ORVMs and roof rails will be blacked out. The render also showcases alloy wheels, which look rather nice.

One of the most anticipated launches of the year is to happen tomorrow, the all-new Santro will be revealed. Although Hyundai tried their best to keep some details of the car hidden thanks to the power of the internet, we have seen pretty much the whole of the car already. We also have also seen a few of the colour options that will be made available in the car. After investing almost $100 million for the development of this car, it makes sense that Hyundai makes new products like these to maximise profits. What do you think of this render? let us know in the comments below.

Image Source: Rush lane