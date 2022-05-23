Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched At ₹6.28 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition at ₹6.28 lakh for the manual and ₹6.97 lakh for the AMT variants. The Corporate edition offers additional exterior and interior features over the standard Magna variant for a premium of ₹20000. Notably, this is not the first time Hyundai has introduced a Corporate variant to the i10 Nios. The variant was first introduced back in 2020. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

What’s new?

Based on the Magna trim, the i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets 15-inch gun metal-styled wheels, roof rails, rear chrome garnish, a corporate emblem, black painted ORVM, and glossy black radiator grill on the outside. The interior gets a new interior theme of all-black. The interior gets red color inserts on the seats, A/C vents, and gear boot. Additional features include a 6.75-inch touchscreen with navigation through smartphone mirroring.

This includes wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also comes with electrically folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators. The Grand i10 Nios is available only with a petrol powertrain with two transmission choices. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Kappa engine puts out 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new-age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new-age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature-loaded, and efficient hatchback.”

Hyundai i10 Nios: Recent Update

Hyundai India has discontinued the diesel powertrain from the i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura compact sedan. Both of these cars shared the 1.2-liter U2 CRDi 3-cylinder engine that produced 75PS and 190Nm in both. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and an AMT. Hyundai must have taken this step considering the fall in the demand for small diesel cars and the shrinking gap between petrol and diesel prices.