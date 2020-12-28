Hyundai Announces the Second Edition of ‘H-Social Creator’

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), a philanthropic arm of the Hyundai Motor India Limited, has announced the second edition of globally renowned ‘H-Social Creator’, a Youth contact CSR Program. H-Social Creator made its debut in India last year. The program was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in Korea in 2015. H-Social Creator is a Youth Contact Program to build Social Innovators and Future Thinkers. The platform encourages graduate or postgraduate students to develop a novel idea based on any of these four categories namely Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, with a new addition of Health category.

More details

With H-Social Creator, HMIF is on the pursuit for India’s Next Social Innovator who can bring about an innovative social change for the ‘Progress for Humanity’. The idea should delve to create a meaningful impact in societies and communities.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “H-Social Creator portrays the innovation and aspirations of young minds bringing positive change and impacting communities. As a socially responsible brand, Hyundai is committed to the future of India realizing our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and empowering the youth for a better tomorrow. Our effort to provide budding minds with the concept of open innovation has culminated into H-Social Creator generating new ideas and resolve challenges faced by society.”

The contest will be held pan India, with the grand finale in New Delhi. The applications for participation will be accepted till January 15, 2021. Interested candidates may submit their entries via a 60-second video or a one-page word document at www.hsocialcreator.in. The H Social Creator will reach out to approximately 50 colleges touching a student base of approximately 30,000 students.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation will invest a seed capital of Rs. 15 lakhs into the winning idea to help create a meaningful change.

H-Social Creator – Selection Process

Step1: Assessment of applications on key parameters such as innovation, sustainability, social impact and feasibility.

Step 2: Shortlisting of finalists based on the ideas

Step 3: Candidates will be individually mentored by experts before the grand finale

Step 4: Detailed idea submission by finalists

Step 5: Grand Finale and announcement of winners in New Delhi.

Methodology

Sympathize

Define the problem

Ideation

Planning/Prototyping

Pilot/Test

The debut season of H-Social Creator 2019 resulted in 2 winners – Ms. Tamil Selvi from Akhilandeswari Women’s College and Mr. Sivakumar N, from Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai, with their respective ideas – ‘Headlight Intensity Control using Sensors’ and ‘Drum Composting System’.