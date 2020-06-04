Hyundai Announces Green Mobility Services To Mark World Environment Day

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the launch of the World Environment Day Celebration Camp at all operational workshops, to promote the idea of green mobility by integrating several initiatives.

Under these initiatives, Hyundai will undertake certain actions in order to help protect the environment and in efforts to continuously innovate ways to pass on a clean environment that uses eco-friendly means of vehicle servicing.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “To realize our long term vision of Progress for Humanity, HMIL will continue to improve and strengthen its environmental management practices and establish a safe and pleasant environment leading to a sustainable future. With advanced mobility solutions that respond positively to changing climate requirements, we are in a continuous effort to innovate ways to pass on a clean environment that uses eco-friendly means of vehicle servicing. We have adopted eco-friendly processes across our entire Sales & service network in the country that has helped save over 320 million litres of water in the past three years through Dry Wash of 2.8 million cars.”

Initiatives Undertaken

The green mobility consists of initiatives such as the promotion of Dry Wash to customers to save 120 litres of water per car wash and also the periodic maintenance of their cars. The initiatives also include the distribution of complimentary saplings to visiting customers. The company will also conduct a kids’ drawing competition on the theme “Time for Nature’” to emphasize the importance of nature among the little ones. The company also said that it will be conducting an awareness program on waste management for its workshop staff.

To ensure sustainable contribution towards the environment, HMIL follows numerous eco-friendly processes in the service network like Rain Water Harvesting, usage of LED lighting, Solar Panels and Waterborne Paint Systems. Further, for safe and convenient customer experience, Hyundai has stepped up its 360° Digital and Contactless service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and online service payment facility.

The South Korean company just recently updated its ‘Click To Buy’ online retail platform. With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of a purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner.