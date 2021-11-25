Hyundai Alcazar Gets Two New Variants

For the last few months, Hyundai has been constantly updating the Alcazar lineup according to customer demand. The most recent change was the deletion of the entry-level Prestige 6 seater petrol MT and the Prestige (O) 6 seater petrol AT. Now, Hyundai has gone ahead and added the option of 7 seats in the top-spec Signature(O) variant. Let’s take a look at the updated lineup:

Hyundai Alcazar: updated lineup

Earlier, the top-spec Signature(O) variant was only available with the option of 6 seats. The new Signature(O) 7-seater variant is priced ₹15,000 lower than the 6-seater variant. The Signature(O) 7-seater variant is priced at ₹19.70 lakh and ₹19.85 lakh for the petrol and diesel powertrain respectively.

Hyundai Alcazar: a quick recap

The Alcazar has the same tri-beam LED headlamp setup as the Creta but the Alcazar gets a slightly different chrome-studded cascading grille. The rear overhang seems longer than before and that has been done to accommodate the extra row of seating. The profile of this SUV is quite similar to Creta except that it’s visually longer, thanks to 2,760 mm of wheelbase, which is 150 mm more than that available on the Creta. The increased length is further reinforced by the step-board and the new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels sets the Alcazar apart from its five-seater sibling.

The cabin oozes premium and in a typical Hyundai fashion, is loaded with features. It is evident that the interior is a huge upgrade from the Creta’s and packs in more features as well. For starters, it features a lovely Dual Tone Cognac Brown shaded interior as opposed to the black and beige theme we have seen in the Creta. Hyundai has been stressing the fact that the Alcazar will boast of many segment-first features and that stands true. It gets a 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster that is still a novelty in its segment. Hyundai has paid special attention to making sure that the Alcazar comes out as a luxurious people-haulier.

Powertrain

The Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is a third-generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.