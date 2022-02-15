Honda CB500X Gets Much More Affordable!

The Adventure tourer motorcycle segment is quite popular in the Indian market. However, there is a limitation for the consumers in search of a 500cc refined and reliable motorcycle. This is where the Honda CB500X comes in. Though the package impressed many, it was pretty overpriced. Well, Honda has now given the CB500X and substantial price cut of ₹1 lakh. This effectively brings down the price from ₹6.87 lakh to ₹5.88 lakh.

A Recap

The CB500X belongs to the CB500 family and is an adventure tourer. Talking about the mechanicals, it is powered by a 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 47bhp at 8,500rpm and 43.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism. Honda is lauded across the globe for its smooth engines. While the CB500X might not score big on paper, we can expect the ADV to be a capable tourer, given its twin-cylinder configuration. For 2021, it has moved to a 19-/17-inch alloy wheel setup, which is the norm on modern day tarmac-oriented ADVs.

It continues to be suspended by a telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock. Petal rotors and dual-channel ABS is standard. The frame is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks at front with 150mm of travel and a nine-position preload adjustable mono-shock at rear with a travel of 135mm. The feature list on the motorcycle comprises of a semi-fairing design, a tall windscreen, full-LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument cluster, single piece saddle, and alloy wheels. The electronic rider aids include dual-channel ABS, emergency stop signal, and Honda Ignition Security System.

Honda CB500X 2022: What to expect

One of the biggest changes in the CB500X has to be the inclusion of a more premium preload-adjustable 41mm Showa Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD fork. The outgoing model makes do with a conventional telescopic unit. Honda has also tweaked the monoshock which now gets a newly optimized spring rate and damping settings to work in unison with the upgraded front forks.

The single-disc setup upfront has now been swapped for twin 296mm front discs. The petal disc brakes continue to be clamped by Nissin calipers. The CB500X will also come with Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, which Honda calls “Mat” Gunpowder Black Metallic, as well as Pearl Organic Green. The CB500X’s headlight has been updated as well with brighter LEDs for improved high/low beams.