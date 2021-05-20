Honda Announces Cashback Offer On Select Models

Honda Motorcycles India has announced a cashback offer for its select models. Under this scheme, customers will be offered a cashback of up to ₹ 3,500 on the purchase of select models. Customers need to finance the purchase with a credit card from State Bank Of India (SBI). The validity of this offer is till June 30, 2021. One can visit the HMSI dealership if its open for their bike bookings or may do so online. The minimum transaction value should be Rs 40,000. There is no downpayment no hypothecation or documentation needed.

More details

The cashback offer is valid on the Grazia 125, Activa 6G, Dio and the Hornet 2.0. In other news, the company announced that it will extend warranty and free service benefits till July 31, 2021 at all its dealerships across India.

Talking about the Hornet 2.0, to give it a performance bump, Honda umped up the displacement and now the Hornet 2.0 utilizes a 184.4cc engine. The new engine belts out 17.26 hp of power and 16.1 Nm making it slightly more powerful than its previous avatar. PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency. Smooth power delivery is ensured with a roller rocker arm which helps in the reduction of friction losses. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency and giving a superior fuel efficiency. It promises best-in-class mid-range torque and can cover 0 – 200m in 11.25 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bikemaker has used LED lights all around the motorcycle. It is offered in four colour options: Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red metallic and Pearl igneous black. Front tyre measures 110/70-17 while the rear measures 140/70-17. Both the tyres are tubeless units. The instrument cluster gets a voltmeter, gear position indicator and service due indicator. It also comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels).

Braking duties are handled by a 276mm petal disc up front and a 220mm rear disc and comes with a single-channel ABS. The bike weighs 142 kilos and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The saddle is a split-type affair. The bike is built on an entirely new diamond-type frame. It also gets gold-finished USD forks, engine stop switch, sealed chain and a hazard light switch.