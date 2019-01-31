Hero Motocorp Sets up First Global Tech Center in Germany

With a renewed focus on product and technology development, Hero MotoCorp has set up its first tech centre outside India. Located at Stephanskirchen near Munich in Germany, this tech centre will work in tandem with Hero’s Global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Hero MotoCorp already has an efficient technology eco-system where it engages with top global design and technology houses from across the world, including Italy, Spain and Thailand.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, “Setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH is a realization of our aspiration to build an R&D eco-system that is spread across global geographies. Ever since Hero began its solo journey in 2011, we have had a clear and focused plan to enhance and strengthen our technological know-how and product development capabilities. We set up the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in 2016 and since then, this facility has been designing and developing a range of new mobility solutions for customers across the globe.

“The Hero Tech Center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening our R&D capabilities. The Tech Center will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT.”

This centre will be under the direct supervision of Dr Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp. Along with teams at CIT in Jaipur, the new tech centre will put the focus on the development of new vehicle concepts and future technologies. Putting India on the Global Motorsporting map, this new facility will also be the epicentre for Hero MotoSports Team Rally, which performed exceedingly well at the recently concluded Dakar Rally. The centre will facilitate all rally participation activities, including new product development for the Team.