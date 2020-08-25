Hero MotoCorp Donates Unique First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) In Rewari And Dharuhera

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today handed over four specially-designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in the state of Haryana.

These unique utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher, along with a foldable hood mounted on the side, other important items include essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Mr Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the front-line personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Center (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has already distributed 14 lakh meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, the Police departments and other agencies. These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals.