Here’s When The Triumph Tiger 1200 Is Launching!

Triumph has finally announced that the Tiger 1200 will be launching on 24th May. The Tiger 1200 will be offered in both, the off-road focussed Rally variants and the road-focused GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer variants. The Triumph Tiger 1200 goes up against the BMW R 1250 GS. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The GT range, being more road-oriented, gets a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel wrapped around cast aluminum alloys. The Rally variants, on the other hand, receive a 21-inch front wheel and a 19-inch rear wheel wrapped around a tubeless spoked setup. This time around, Triumph has also introduced explorer variants with a 30-liter fuel tank while the other variants make do with a 20-liter fuel tank. Both the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer also benefit from the Blind Spot radar system. The new Tiger 1200 line-up delivers a distinctive new look with a more upright, commanding stance accompanied by a visually lighter front end.

The new generation also features a much slimmer waist and more compact design with a narrower stand-over, which not only makes it easier to get your feet on the floor but also makes it easier to move around while riding. The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine. Completing the transformation, every Tiger features the new lightweight low-maintenance shaft drive, a key practical advantage valued by adventure touring riders.

In addition to the step-up in power and torque, the new engine, tune, and T-plane triple crank also bring improved acceleration and a much more responsive and exciting character, where the uneven firing interval gives excellent feel and tractability at the bottom end, combined with the really strong triple power and torque delivery through the rev range. The new Tiger 1200 is now 25kg lighter than the previous Tiger. Making a significant contribution to the transformation in weight and handling capability, the Tiger’s new frame, which is 5.4kg lighter than the previous design, features a bolt-on aluminum rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers, enhancements developed from customer feedback.