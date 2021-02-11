Ford Cartesy Survey Highlights Greater Need For Traffic Rules Awareness

I’m writing this just hours after an argument on the road for not crossing a red light while the person behind me in a white SUV honked incessantly for me to do just that. And no, I wasn’t in the wrong lane and it wasn’t a vehicle which belonged to emergency services. Such everyday incidents affirm the results of a Ford cartesy survey which highlights the greater need for traffic rule awareness.

Ford India — in its continuing efforts to encourage drivers to be courteous and respectful to others on road – today released the findings of its annual road safety survey. In its third wave, the Ford Cartesy survey brings forth underlying triggers and barriers to ideal road behaviour and highlights the need for an extensive and holistic Road Safety Education program to lay the foundations for safer and saner road use.

Revelations from Ford Cartesy Survey highlight:

Lack of Knowledge About Traffic Rules: Most respondents with driving licence feigned ignorance of basic traffic rules. Only one in 10 respondents attributed the lack of knowledge about rules as a potential risk to road safety. In a 31-question simulation of traffic rules, less than a third (27%) scored over 40% and an abysmally low 6% of them got more than 50% answers right

Mobile Phone A Real Distraction: While 1 in 3 respondents feel the traffic situation in their city varies between very bad to extremely bad, 97% think ‘Distracted Driving’ (due to use of the mobile phone) and 81% think ‘Aggressive Driving’ are the top causes of accidents in the country

Moment of Truth: On average, nearly half of the commuters admitted to not displaying ideal behaviour that adheres to Compliance, Caution, and Compassion. Distracted driving comes up as the most deviant behaviour to Compliance, with 58% respondents admitting to talking on the phone while driving, 63% finding it ok to seat their kids in the front row, and 58% drive even when they are feeling sleepy

Genuine Compassion Is Still A Long Way: 53% respondents confessed they don’t always make way for emergency vehicles like an ambulance or fire truck. While, 57% do not mind throwing eatables, empty wrappers and fruit peels on the road.

Looking through the prism of the 3-Pillar framework of Compliance, Caution and Compassion, Ford Cartesy Survey dug further into the deep ‘Attitudinal vs. Behavioural’ analysis of drivers and commuters, categorizing them in four personality types:

The Oblivious: Road users who display the least idealistic behaviour; characterized as impulsive, preoccupied & lacking knowledge of road rules & safety guidelines

Road users who display the least idealistic behaviour; characterized as impulsive, preoccupied & lacking knowledge of road rules & safety guidelines The Assured: Appear easy-going, but prone to demonstrating aggression, competitiveness and entitlement at the smallest triggers. They claim to know their way around rules

Appear easy-going, but prone to demonstrating aggression, competitiveness and entitlement at the smallest triggers. They claim to know their way around rules The Pretentious: Aware of road rules and ideal behaviour. But quick to deviate from doing the right thing and are ready with justifications that explain their behaviour

Aware of road rules and ideal behaviour. But quick to deviate from doing the right thing and are ready with justifications that explain their behaviour The Idealist: Not just law-abiding and self-aware, but do not break rules unless there is an emergency or a “compulsion beyond control”

Of the six major metros, Kolkata and Chennai took lead on all Cartesy scores with the highest proportion of Idealists – 22% and 20% respectively. Delhi and Bangalore showed a lot of room for improvement with the highest proportion of Oblivious – 49% and 62% respectively. Mumbai and Hyderabad acquired third and fourth positions respectively with 21% each of the Oblivious. Attitudinal stereotypes influence city performance on Cartesy. Cities with a greater proportion of ‘The Oblivious’ have the lowest Cartesy scores.

The Ford Cartesy Road Safety Survey highlights: