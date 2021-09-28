Force Gurkha Launched At ₹13.59 Lakhs!

Force has finally revealed the prices of the much-awaited Gurkha. Priced at ₹13.59 lakhs, the Gurkha will be available in a single variant. The Gurkha can be booked at Force dealerships for a price of ₹25,000. All new Gurkha will be available in five colors red, orange, green, grey, and white. The Gurkha 2021 comes with category best warranty of 1.5 lakh km/3 year and 4 free services. Let’s take a look at the Gurkha in detail:

Exterior

The branding of the All-new Gurkha has also undergone a major change with GURKHA logo replacing the F-Logo on the front grill giving it a distinct character and reinforcing the brand GURKHA. On the sides, a new mnemonic is added signifying its all-terrain and all-weather capability. The Khukri on the Brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel. Gurkha 2021 is the only vehicle in its class that features full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam, and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs, and fender-mounted L.E.D indicators.

Safety

The Gurkha 2021 now comes with Airbag for driver and co-passenger. It is the only vehicle in this category with a full metal top offering best-in-class security and safety. All three passenger seats are ISOFIX compatible seats. ABS and EBD are now offered as standard fitment.

Performance and off-road ability

The new 2.6 liter 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine gets sufficient low-end torque (250Nm @1400 – 2400 rpm) to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 4×4 low first gear in the crawl mode, and also wade through streams of up to 700mm depth. The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes. It also offers best-in-class maneuverability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m. Gurkha 2021 continues to be the most capable off-roader in its class with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment.

Interior

The longer and wider body enables the Gurkha 2021 to offer the roomiest cabin in its class with captain seats for all four occupants, best-in-class leg room, headroom and elbow room plus over 500 liters of boot space. The rear passenger seats with armrest are reclining type. The Gurkha 2021 offers the highest driving position and best in class all-round visibility with maximum window. Gurkha 2021 comes with new smart midnight black interiors complete with android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants.

It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tire pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha.