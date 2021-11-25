FASTER Awards To Be Held In February 2022!

In what could be touted as one of the most exciting announcements of 2021 in the automobile journalism industry, FASTER has announced the first edition of its awards which has been planned for February 2022 in Mumbai. FASTER or The Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm have announced their inaugural awards to celebrate people and products that inspire product innovation, customer experience, and excellence in the country’s automotive industry.

What is FASTER?

The Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm or FASTER is a definitive body representing the most credible and influential names in the online auto media space that comprises publications, viz CarBlogIndia, Gaadify, Gaadiwaadi, GearFliQ, ICN (India Car News), MotorBeam and Motoroids. FASTER comprises auto-media entities wholly owned by career motoring journalists who place objective, unbiased reportage as a matter of paramount importance. Collectively, the seven publications address a vast majority of young, discerning, and savvy Indian auto-media audiences with a combined monthly reach of over 250 million users spanning a variety of demographics.

FASTER awards: What to expect

While the FASTER Awards will celebrate ground-breaking products that made their presence felt in the past year, it will also honour personalities that shaped the contours of the industry. The Awards are structured in 6 broad categories.

1. The Car, Bike, and Scooter Award categories include:

• Car of the Year

• Bike of the Year

• Scooter of the Year

• EV of the Year (4 and 2 wheeler)

• Design of the Year (Car and Bike)

• Best Luxury Car, Sports Car, and Sports Bike of the Year

2. Personality and Team Awards include:

• Motosport Personality of the Year

• Automotive Personality of the Year

• Corp Comm Team of the Year

• PR Team of the Year3. Tech Award

• Automotive Tech of the Year

3. Tech Award

• Automotive Tech of the Year

4. Ad Campaign Award

• Automotive Ad Campaign of the Year

5. Auto Accessory Award

• Auto Accessory of the Year

6. Model of the Decade Award (Car & Bike)

• Model of the Decade 2010-20 (Car & Bike)

Quotes from founding members

“FASTER has been instrumental in bringing the most reputable digital auto publications together and giving a collective voice to the medium that shapes the buying decision of a wide majority of auto buyers in India. With FASTER Awards, we aim to create the most credible auto awards in the country by employing an objective, user-focused and fully transparent adjudication process”, said Amit Chhangani, founding member and Chairman at FASTER.

“The objective of FASTER Auto Awards is to be transparent and impartial. Moreover, it shall reach out to audiences across demographics, informing them of the best products and personalities in the industry,” commented Narendra Sharma, founding member and Secretary at FASTER

Also read