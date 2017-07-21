Exclusive: Tata Nexon First User Impressions

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the new Nexon Compact SUV during the festive season. Last week, the company announced the engine options of the Nexon and earlier today, Tata Motors rolled out the first unit of the compact SUV.

Motoroids reader Aditya Joshi recently had the opportunity to drive a test-mule of the diesel powered Nexon for a while and he has shared a few crucial updates with us which are mentioned below:

The Nexon driven was a 1.5-litre diesel powered model which had three drive modes – Sport, City and Eco.

The driver of the test-mule said that the compact SUV returned a fuel economy of 17-19 kmpl in sport mode, 21-22 kmpl in city mode and 24-25 kmpl in eco mode.

The Nexon could attain speeds of upto 160 kmph without a fuss when it was being tested on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The engine bay was well insulated and the engine noise barely entered the cabin. The instrument cluster had a gear indicator and the MID displayed an odometer reading of 45,000 kms.

The engine of the Nexon is very responsive post the 2000 rpm mark and does not lag below 2000 rpm either. The gearshift was very smooth and the brakes had a good response.

The Nexon had an all black dashboard with an independent touchscreen display. The instrument cluster is the same 3 dial unit like the Tigor.

Compared to the Tiago, the seats of the Nexon were more comfortable. The driver seat had lumbar support and was separated from the front passenger seat by an arm rest. The arm rest had small storage space inside.

The steering wheel of the compact SUV was same as that of the Tigor and even had cruise control buttons on the right side while the left side controls were for the media system.

The Nexon also had a remote key, alloy wheels, automatic wipers and automatic headlights.

The driver of the test-mule said that the top-end variant of the Nexon compact SUV will be lower than that of the Brezza, about 10.5-11 lakh (on-road).

Upon launch, the Tata Nexon will be available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine that will produce 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. These engines will come mated to a six speed manual transmission.