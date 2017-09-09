Ex Air-Force Couple Set To Tour India In A Tata Hexa

Veteran Air Commodore G.L. Hiremath and his wife Uma G. Hiremath embarked on a road-trip across India in a Tata Hexa. Commencing from Belgaum, the couple, who are in their 60’s, will drive the manual 4×4 variant of the Tata Hexa on this expedition. With a purpose to celebrate the lives of the brave men and women working in the Indian Armed Forces, the couple aims to achieve this feat by visiting 32 Air Force bases and 2 naval bases in 60 days, covering 15,100 km, across 34 cities.

With the mission to drive across the country in a clockwise direction, the duo have chosen the Hexa and will put it to test, starting from the Western border, moving towards the north, through the Jammu and Kashmir, followed by the Himalayan region, across the East coast, and will continue down South to finally end this grueling journey. In this process they will be touching the international border areas of Pakistan, China, nearby areas of Myanmar, Bangladesh and the entire coastal area.

For this journey, the Tata Hexa has been equipped with accessories such as front fog lamp, flag rod, head up display and tyre pressure monitor system (HUD and TPMS), front fog lamp mounting, digital video recorder (DVR) and decals.

Powered by the 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine, the Tata Hexa produces 156 PS of power and 400 Nm torque. Paired to a six speed manual transmission, the Hexa also comes equipped with drive modes and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system with a torque on demand feature.

Veteran Air Commodore G.L. Hiremath said that over the years, he has had the opportunity to organize multiple rallies across the country. However, this expedition has been a long-standing dream. He has been a strong supporter of Tata Motors and their products and having owned various Tata cars, he has immense faith in the capabilities of their vehicles. With that in mind, the Tata Hexa was the perfect fit for this special journey, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “After traversing 24 countries with the all women team of the XPD 2470, we are thrilled to be a part of this first-of-its-kind expedition of India. The Hexa delivers outstanding comfort, reliability and safety, be it on road or while displaying its off-roading capabilities. Even in the most challenging of situations, the power packed Hexa takes on all terrains with ease and supreme confidence. We are elated to support Air Commodore G.L. Hiremath (Veteran) and his wife who have chosen the Hexa for this ambitious journey.”