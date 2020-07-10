Enhance Your KTM Adventure 390’s Luggage Holding Capacity With These Saddle Stays

The adventure motorcycling scene has grown at an exponential rate in our country with manufacturers trying to tap the potential by launching affordable ADV-tourers. If we are going down that road, we can’t leave the KTM Adventure 390 behind. Before it was launched, it was probably the most awaited ADV-tourer motorcycle at that point of time. The motorcycle went on sale from 20th January 2020 and was launched at Rs. 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The bike draws a lot from the KTM 450 Rally – A Dakar-winning bike.

The bike also derives much from KTM’s rich legacy in rally racing in terms of chassis, profiling & several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics & wind protection. But the possibilities of making it a better motorcycle for the rider are endless. When you are thinking of tapping the potential of modifying your KTM Adventure 390, luggage solutions should be considered one of the most important things.

Luggage solutions by Art of Motorcycles

Bengaluru-based modification and accessories house Art of Motorcycles has come up with saddle stays for the Adventure 390. The stays will help the rider in securing his luggage in an assured and trouble-free manner. It becomes quite irritating to dedicate a substantial amount of time in mounting and unmounting your luggage, especially if you’re on a long ride. The saddle stays will definitely transform the touring capabilities of this ADV-tourer motorcycle.

The saddle stays are accompanied by an aluminium top plate to accommodate a top box. It will further enhance the Adventure 390’s luggage holding capabilities. What we like most about these mods is that the fitment just requires bolting them on.

There’s no need to go to a welding shop and get your motorcycle ruined by ugly welds which look out of place. The top plate has a brushed aluminium finish which looks quite premium while the saddle stays are finished in a glossy black scheme.

Specifications

The 390 Adventure is purpose-built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, on-off road tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.

The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine which features electronics such as EFI and ride-by-wire resulting in 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque. The international-spec Adventure 390 comes with adjustable front USD forks, the one for India gets non-adjustable equipment. At the rear though, the monoshock is adjustable for pre-load and rebound.