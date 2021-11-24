EICMA: Yamaha Unveils Its Tenere 700 Based “Raid” Prototype!

Yamaha has unveiled a new rally prototype based on the Tenere 700 raid at EICMA 2021 in Milan. The Tenere 700 was already a successful motorcycle for Yamaha but this prototype is specifically built for off-road purposes. Since its unveiling, some riders have taken the Ténéré 700 to places we doubt Yamaha would have ever envisaged, including Pol Tarrés entry into the notoriously difficult off-road event Red Bull Romaniacs.

What’s new?

Being a rally-spec prototype, there are many modifications made to be rally ready starting with the suspension. The Yamaha Tenere 700 raid stock suspension is updated from Kabaya units at both ends. These new suspension units bring more adjustability and 60mm extra suspension travel bumping out 270mm front and 260mm at the rear. The forks and shock now sit on custom-made yokes and linkage respectively. When it comes to rally in the desert it takes a good amount of toll on machines so to cope with the harsh desert realities.

Yamaha has made some changes with the engine which include a new airbox and filter, an oversized radiator with twin fans to keep the engine cool in the desert heat, and an oil cooler. The only contact patch that the bike has with the surface tires and they have also received treatment with 140/80 rally tires. The wheels have also not escaped the off-road treatment including a switch to a single disc up front, complemented with a large disc at the rear along with racing pads. The master cylinder has been switched out. The gearing has been lowered with a 48 tooth rear sprocket. For rally purposes, the bike gets two fuel tanks at the front and rear to complete a particular rally stage. The bike also gets a rally screen and navigation gear from RNS.

other rally stuff includes a rally seat, carbon fiber blash plate, Scotts steering damper. Yamaha says that the bike will soon be ‘racing for the next horizon’ so we think we’re safe to assume that we’ll see this bike appearing in some rallies in 2022. As to whether there’s a production bike to come from this prototype – only time will tell