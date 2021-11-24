EICMA 2021: Bimota Unveils The Neo-Retro KB4!

Bimota recently unveiled their new neo-retro KB4 at the EICMA 2021 Milan. It took the Italian brand 2 years to come up with the KB4 and needless to say, it’s beautiful! Kawasaki now owns a 49.9% stake in the Bimota brand, which is why both machines feature the firm’s engines, but the relationship runs deeper than simply supplying motors. With that Kawasaki partnership, there are many Kawasaki parts that can be found on Bimota KB4. Like the inline-4 engine which KB4 uses is borrowed from Ninja 1000SX that produces 140bhp.

What’s new?

Behind the carbon fiber fairings are Kawasaki electronics like cornering management systems, cruise control, power modes, ABS, an up and down quick-shifter, and traction control. We can also find Kawasaki-derived TFT dash with smartphone connectivity and chunky Kawasaki switchgear. Bimoto claims that their design mirrors early Kawasaki bikes from the 70s and 80s but the bulbous design has more than a lick of 1990s YB10 to it.

The wide scope under a single headlight unit runs along the side of the bike and below the rider’s leather seat which drives air to the radiator. The radiator is located at the base of the rear subframe together with the genuine leather-trimmed seat, further underscoring the refined nature of the overall package. It’s all pure, high-end finesse in execution. Suspension duties are handled by an Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock, complete with a remote adjuster. Joining this upfront are Öhlins FGRT 43 NIX30 forks – all of which are manually adjustable with billet aluminum swingarm bolts in at the rear of the bike. Adding to the premium Swedish springs are brakes from Brembo, with the front radial calipers biting onto dual 320mm discs and the rear underslung unit biting onto a 220mm rotor, just below the bulky end can need to help the bike pass Euro5.

Exhaust sound is crucial for many enthusiasts due to how impactful it can be on the characteristics of the bike. Bimoto will provide arrow exhaust as an option for the UK only to fulfill these needs. The Bimota KB4 rolls on five deep red five-spoke forged alloy rims with super grippy Pirelli Supercorsaimoto rubber. The motorcycle tips the scale at 189 kg.