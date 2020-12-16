Eeve Areo and Ahava Are the Newest Electric Scooters on the Block

We previously reported that Electric two-wheeler manufacturing company EeVe India is planning to launch two new electric scooters this month. Sticking true to their commitment, the company has now launched two new variants of EV scooters, Atera and Ahava. Both the variants are fully loaded with latest technology-enabled features alongside a 5-year warranty on the scooter.

More details

While ATREO has a riding range of 90 to 100 km, AHAVA offers a riding range of 60-70 km. Besides being a new energy solution that is eco-friendly, both the vehicles offer day-time running lights and its running cost per km is 15 paisa. EeVe has priced the Atreo at Rs 64,900 and Ahava at Rs 55,900.

Official statement

The Co-Founder & Director of EeVe India, Mr Harsh Vardhan Didwania says, “We are really excited about adding two new variants of electric scooters besides the existing Xeniaa, Wind, 4U & Your models. We look forward to establishing ourselves as one of the pioneer manufacturers of electric scooters in the near future. Our vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. So, EeVe is perfect for your utility, style, and comfort.”

The all-new Atreo and Ahava have been embedded with Artificial Intelligence like Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, Immobilization, etc. They boast a sporty look and an enticing design. The most significant features that set the two exclusive variants apart from its contenders include a high-efficiency drive which provides super long riding ranges, patented batteries with longest life cycles including a 1-year warranty, and a 5-year warranty on made-for-India vehicles count as the USP of EeVe India products.

EeVe is an Electric Two-Wheeler manufacturing company that empowers ecological sustainability with its futuristic, noise, and emissions-free vehicle. Its vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. EeVe is perfect for utility, style, and comfort, as simple as that. Currently, with a strength of more than 90 touch points pan India, EeVe has four product variants in the market; Xeniaa, Wind, 4U & Your.

