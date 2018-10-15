Ducati Unveils 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro

After releasing a teaser of what’s to come, Ducati Motor has finally unveiled the 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro. Even though the Multistrada is already a pretty purposeful hardcore motorcycle, the Enduro version takes it up a notch and focuses more on an off-road oriented application. It still uses the 1262cc Testastretta V-Twin motor that produces 158 bhp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque @ 7,500 rpm, while also doing duty on the gorgeous Ducati XDiavel.

The 2019 model sees a total increase of 6 bhp of power and 1.5 Nm of torque over last years model. Improving upon the standard Multistrada 1260, the Enduro allows the rider to handle broken roads and bad terrain better by providing the rider with up to 85% of the torque as early as 3500 rpm. Additionally, the 2019 Enduro gets a new Ride-by-Wire that allows more precise throttle modulation, wheelie control, cruise control, vehicle hold control, DQS (Ducati Quick Shift), Cornering Lights and Bosch Cornering ABS.

The updates Enduro also uses a recalibrated Sachs suspension that is semi-active and has 185 mm of travel at both the front & rear. The Enduro rides on a 19-inch wire spoke front wheel and a 17-inch wire spoke rear wheel that comes wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires. The 1260 Enduro also features a 30-litre fuel tank that allows a maximum range of 450 km, despite all these additions the 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro is 2 kgs lighter than the 1200 Enduro. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro for 2019 gets two new colour options called Ducati Red and Sand. It also features a 5-inch TFT display for instrument cluster which allows smartphone connectivity, all of these changes come available along with a host of accessories. Ducati will let the Multistrada have its public debut at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle Show in November this year.

Also Read – Twenty Two Motors And KYMCO Announce Partnership

However, the India debut will take place sometime next year. Ducati recently launched its standard 1260 Multistrada at starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) while the 1260 S is available at Rs. 18.06 lakh (ex-showroom India). We expect Ducati to price the upcoming 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro a little more than the 1260 S. Once launched it will go up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx and the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure.