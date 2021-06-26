Ducati Adds ‘Maintenance’ Section In Its MyDucati Mobile App

MyDucati App, the mobile application that allows all enthusiasts to stay always connected with the Ducati world, undergoes a further evolution and now introduces the new “Maintenance” section. The introduction of a section dedicated to maintenance underlines Ducati’s commitment to always offer maximum transparency to Ducatisti, providing all the information and services necessary to meet their needs, contributing to maintaining the value of their bikes.

More details

In this section, each Ducatista will find all the routine maintenance operations carried out on his motorcycle starting from July 2019 with the official Ducati network.

Thanks to the new function, it is possible to consult the maintenance history of each motorcycle, view the service interventions carried out, those scheduled for the future and be informed in real time about available updates and any campaigns. In addition to the new section dedicated to maintenance, the app offers many other features. In the Garage area, owners can consult the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and always have the Ducati Card – the official document as a Ducatista – in their pocket. Here, enthusiasts can also configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and their trusted dealer.

In the space dedicated to Ducati Dealers, it is possible to find the closest dealer based on geolocation, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact him quickly or make an appointment for a test ride. In the News area, Ducatisti can access in real time all the information on new services and events organized by Ducati and around the world.

The app also has a section reserved for the official Ducati Clubs (DOC) community, where members of the Clubs can share their passion for Ducati and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.

Official statement

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The “Maintenance” feature in the MyDucati app is a nifty feature for all Ducatisti. It takes the guesswork around service and maintenance, out of the equation and offers the option to schedule future services, updates, etc. delivering complete peace of mind. It aims to deliver detailed information to customers regarding their bike’s health in advance, ensuring peak Ducati experience whenever they head out for a ride. I am certain that riders will appreciate this form of proactive communication and it will add tremendous value to their ownership experience.”

MyDucati App is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Play Store. Users already registered with MyDucati can access the app with the same credentials they use on the web.