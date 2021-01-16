Convert Your Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Into An ADV-tourer With This Bodykit From Autologue

Adventure motorcycles are the order of the day. Every two-wheeler manufacturer is eyeing to enter this segment and is looking forward to capitalizing on this genre’s success. The last few years have witnessed the spawning of new ADV machines and new motorcyclists foraying into adventure motorcycling astride their ADV-tourers. While all the other manufacturers have already entered the segment or developing an ADV-tourer, it makes us wonder, when are we going to hear something from Bajaj’s end?

More details

Bajaj launched the AS 200 along with the AS 150 back in 2015 but then a few years later, discontinued both the motorcycles because they didn’t want to hamper the demand of their more popular offerings – the NS 200 and the RS 200. Since then, it has been all barren.

But if you own a Pulsar NS 200 and want to tread down the unknown path, Autologue Design, a Pune-based firm, has come up with an aftermarket bodykit for the Pulsar NS 200 to boost up its adventure touring credentials. The kit seems to be a bolt-on unit and won’t require any welding of any sorts. The NS-Xplorer kit includes extended tank shrouds, fender, windscreen and a custom bellypan. While the kit won’t give the NS 200 any performance boost, the windscreen included with the package will surely provide better wind protection when you are out on the highway. 30 units of these aftermarket body kits have been made available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. After that, the price will be increased to Rs 13,500. Prices are excluding taxes.

Specs

The Pulsar 200NS comes with a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine which is capable to produce 24.2 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque, which is 1 PS more and 0.2 Nm more than the previous BS4 version of the bike. The transmission remains the same six-speed gearbox unit. In terms of features, the bike comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, which features a features an analogue tachometer and a digital backlit display for informatics such as current speed, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, fuel efficiency, service due indicator, ABS status, to name a few.

We think that it is about time that Bajaj thought about coming up with an ADV-tourer and the 200cc platform could prove to be the perfect platform for it!