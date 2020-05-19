BMW F 900 XR and F 900 R To Debut In India On 21st May

BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser hinting at the launch of F 900 R and F 900 XR. Both motorcycles share the same motor and are scheduled for launch in India on 21st May, 2020. These two Germans are surely going to spice things up in their respective segments.

What are they like?

BMW Motorrad India currently has no middleweight naked in their portfolio while the rivals have a slew of options available including the Triumph Street Triple RS, Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. The middleweight naked is a rather happening segment and BMW is looking to join the party with the F 900 R which might prove to be a worthy challenger to the motorcycles mentioned above.

The F 900 R is powered by an 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. In the F 900 R, it makes 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The F 900 XR, while being a middleweight sports tourer, shares the same internals as the F 900 R and makes the exact same amount of power and torque. Both the motorcycles feature all-LED headlamp along with a Bluetooth-enabled, fully coloured instrument cluster.

The cycle parts on the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR are the same as well. The front end gets 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock.

They might share the same cycle parts and the engine too but they are vastly different in their approach. While the F 900 XR gets a half fairing and twin headlight setup, staying true to its Sports tourer demeanour, the F 900 R is a full blown naked roadster. We expect the F 900 R to be priced at about ₹ 11 lakh or so while the BMW F 900 XR could be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh.